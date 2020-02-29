Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University's governing board is hiring a consulting firm to make recommendations about the college system's administrative structure. The study announced Friday will look at whether to keep one position that oversees both the system and the Baton Rouge main campus. The LSU Board of Supervisors in 2012 merged the positions of system president and chancellor of the flagship campus. F. King Alexander was the first hired to fill both roles. Alexander has stepped down, and a search is planned for a new leader. Some LSU board members have suggested splitting up the system president and chancellor jobs again.