Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

PRISONERS-RELEASE CREDIT
House OKs bill letting non-violent inmates earn time off
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has unanimously approved a bill that will give all non-violent state prisoners time off their sentences if they work in prison or take drug treatment or major self-improvement courses while behind bars. Republican Rep. Walt Blackman's proposal was approved Thursday night. All prisoners except those serving time only for drug offenses must now serve 85% of their sentences before release. Blackman's bill allows release after inmates serve as little as 65% of their sentences. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.
TUCSON-APARTMENT FIRE
No injuries but 8 displaced by Tucson apartment complex fire
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a fire at a Tucson apartment complex caused no injuries but displaced eight people Friday. The fire affected four units and the people who were displaced were initially provided temporary shelter in a city bus. The American Red Cross was assisting the displaced people, who included two children. Cause of the fire was under investigation.
IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM
Court halts Trump asylum policy, then suspends its own order
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel voted unanimously Friday to suspend an order it issued earlier in the day to block a central pillar of the Trump administration’s policy requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. courts. The three-judge panel told the government to file written arguments by the end of Monday and for the plaintiffs to respond by the end of Tuesday. The Justice Department said at least 25,000 asylum seekers subject to the policy are currently waiting in Mexico and expressed “massive and irreparable national-security of public-safety concerns.” Government attorneys said immigration lawyers had begun demanding that asylum seekers be allowed in the United States.
TUCSON ZOO-BABY ELEPHANT
Elephant calf expected this spring at Tucson's Reid Park Zoo
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An African elephant at Tucson's Reid Park Zoo is expected to give birth this spring. Zoo officials say they're not sure exactly when Semba will give birth to her calf because African elephants can have varied gestations. But KGUN-TV reports that the gestation period for elephants ranges between 22 and 24 months so Semba is likely to give birth in March or April. Officials say Semba is being closely monitored as the zoo prepares for the birth. Semba is undergoing physical exams, blood work and ultrasounds.
AP-US-IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM-THE-LATEST
The Latest: Court ruling disrupts migrant family's hearing
A federal court ruling that blocked a signature Trump administration policy quickly spread to immigration courtrooms on the border Friday. In El Paso, an administrator entered a courtroom with an urgent message for the judge, informing him of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that halted the government’s policy forcing immigrants to wait out their cases in Mexico. The message was delivered just as a judge heard the case of a mother and her partner, whose two young children waited outside the courtroom. About 60,000 asylum seekers have been returned to Mexico to wait for their cases to wind through the immigration court system.
POLICE SHOOTING-CLARKDALE
Clarkdale officer fatally shoots man during confrontation
The Clarkdale Police Department says one of its officers fatally shot a man during a confrontation at a home where police went in response to reports of a domestic disturbance. The department said the officer was not injured in the incident Thursday, but said a 4-year-old child who was injured before the officer arrived was transported to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. No identities were released immediately. The department said Police Chief Randy Taylor has requested that the state Department of Safety help investigate the incident. Clarkdale is in northeastern Yavapai County and about 91 miles (147 kilometers) north of Phoenix.
SHOOTING-INTERSTATE 40
Part of I-40 reopens after closure due to police situation
HOLBROOK. Ariz. (AP) — A 53-mile stretch of westbound Interstate 40 east of Holbrook in northeastern Arizona has reopened after being closed because of a law enforcement situation involving gunfire. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says at least one trooper was involved but that no troopers or suspects were injured. Westbound I-40 was closed for hours because of the investigation before being partially reopened late Friday morning.
ARIZONA SHERIFF-PARDON
Ex-Phoenix area sheriff declares victory despite court loss
PHOENIX (AP) — Former Phoenix-area Sheriff Joe Arpaio lost a bid to erase his criminal conviction for disobeying a 2011 court order, but claimed victory Thursday after an appeal's court said the verdict no longer has any legal consequence because of President Donald Trump's pardon. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals explained Arpaio was pardoned before he could be sentenced and that the final judgment in the case ended up dismissing the contempt charge. Gabriel “Jack" Chin, a professor at the University of California, Davis School of Law, agreed that although Arpaio did not get the district court's findings vacated, he still won his case.