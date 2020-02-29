Great weather this weekend

It was cold this morning, but we’re warming up quickly today thanks to plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Southerly winds will keep us a little warmer tonight. We’ll drop down into the upper 40s to low 50s by Sunday morning.
More clouds are expected through the day on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. We’ll be mostly cloudy on Monday, and warmer with highs near 70. The humidity will be higher, too. A few showers are possible. We’ll have a slightly higher chance for rain on Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.
Our next storm system is expected on Wednesday, and this will give us a decent chance for showers and storms. Highs will be around 70.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.