Gautier police chief announces retirement
This is a file photo of Dante Elbin when he was selected as Gautier's new police chief. He announced his retirement in February of 2020. (Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff | February 29, 2020 at 5:54 PM CST - Updated February 29 at 6:56 PM

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gautier Police Department will be getting a new chief of police soon.

Dante Elbin announced his last day as chief will be March 6.

Elbin announced his retirement about a week ago and was confirmed Saturday by Mayor Phil Torjuson.

After 31 years of public service, Elbin said he will begin working for a private company to build a second retirement.

Torjuson said the current plan is to appoint an interim chief from the current ranks until a permanent chief is selected.

Elbin became a Gautier police officer in 1993 and became chief in July 2012.

