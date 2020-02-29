Gautier police chief announces retirement

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gautier Police Department will be getting a new chief of police soon.
Dante Elbin announced his last day as chief will be March 6.
Elbin announced his retirement about a week ago and was confirmed Saturday by Mayor Phil Torjuson.
After 31 years of public service, Elbin said he will begin working for a private company to build a second retirement.
Torjuson said the current plan is to appoint an interim chief from the current ranks until a permanent chief is selected.
Elbin became a Gautier police officer in 1993 and became chief in July 2012.
