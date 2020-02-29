Coast Guard officer honored during christening of ship at Ingalls Shipbuilding

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A christening ceremony was held to acknowledge National Security Cutter Stone (WMSL 758) at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula.
The newest of the flagship cutters commemorates Coast Guard officer Commander Elmer “Archie” Fowler Stone, who’s known for making one of the first transatlantic flights in a Navy seaplane. It will be used primarily for search and rescue as well as law enforcement missions to prevent illegal drugs from entering into the country.
Laura Cavallo, Stone’s great-niece, did the honors, officially christening the vessel.
According to the Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Karl Schultz, the Coast Guard has intercepted 2 million pounds of illicit drugs over the last four years.
“These modern cutters allow our nation to advance all of our national interests, and the success wouldn’t be possible without the partnership that we find right here in Pascagoula with HII,” Schultz said.
Coast Guard Vice Commandant Admiral Charles Ray recalled visiting the Coast Guard cutter last year and could tell that what they were building was more than just a ship.
“They were building a ship that was going to do the deeds our nation needed them to do,” Ray said.
Senator Roger Wicker and Representative Steven Palazzo also attended the event and noted enthusiasm for the new vessel.
“National Security Cutters like Stone behind me have been game-changers in the Coast Guard in their fight against criminal organizations responsible for the smuggling of hard narcotics into America. Personally, I think Senator Wicker would agree with me that we need more National Security Cutters, not less,” Palazzo said.
The Stone will be going on sea trials this summer and will be delivered to the Coast Guard in November. It will eventually be homeported in Charleston, South Carolina.
