Writer wants to tell late photographer Alex North’s story

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast was shocked by the passing of well-known nature photographer Alex North. He was laid to rest Feb. 27.
A freelance writer wants the world to know about his story. We did our first feature story on photographer Alex North in 2010. He was taking spectacular photographs of the Coast, putting them on Facebook and developing a following. He became a social media sensation with his images of natural beauty and wildlife.
“I couldn’t stop looking at his photographs because they all told a story,” said Lisa Kaufman.
The freelance writer, who lives and works in between Biloxi and Texas, decided she wanted to do a feature story on North and his photography for a national magazine. She met North and was so inspired by his work.
“I thought this is really extraordinary. Why has nobody brought him national attention? I thought, ‘oh I guess it’s supposed to be me,’” Kaufman said.
She reached out to Outdoor Photographer, a national publication based in Boston that showcases nature photography. Lisa began the process of research and formulating the concept for the article. The first step was choosing the photographs. North had more than 800 images in his portfolio.
“He said if you don’t mind I’m going to choose what I think are my best. I said absolutely, choose the best. He gave me 22 photos,” according to Kaufman.
Alex North was color blind, a disability one would imagine would be insurmountable in the field of photography. Kaufman was fascinated with that fact as were her contacts at the magazine. That was going to be a big part of her story on Alex North.
“Most people would never tackle being a photographer color blind. Come off of it, he did,” Kaufman said.
Kaufman is still communicating with Outdoor Photographer magazine and hopes to see the article published. Alex North’s work will live forever.
Kaufman said in their conversations he talked about how lucky he was to be able to work in Coastal Mississippi.
“He told me he loves beauty so this is the perfect place, the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” the writer said.
Just before passing away North was working with Biloxi on an exhibit of his work. The city will open it in his honor beginning Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Biloxi Visitors Center.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.