Waveland city leaders hoping to bring life back to Coleman Avenue

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland city leaders said it’s going to take a bold approach to bring life back to Coleman Avenue.
Despite many attempts at revitalization, the area is still struggling for development, even years after Hurricane Katrina.
There was a time when Coleman Avenue was bustling with life.
“We had a post office, American Legion was on it, some really nice restaurants, had some really nice condos,” said Mayor Mike Smith.
That was before Hurricane Katrina, and 15 years later, the street is still lined with empty lots and “For Sale” signs.
Smith said the city has a plan to bring this area of Waveland back to its former glory.
“On that side would be boat launches," Smith described.
It starts at the foot of Coleman Avenue at the beach.
The first step includes improving the pier, adding bathrooms on Pier Road, and installing an access ramp to the water.
Next would be adding the city’s first marina, which will go hand in hand with an elevated beach boardwalk.
The city would sell space to businesses at reduced rates.
“It’s about breaking even but getting businesses here, that’s all it’s about," Smith said.
Flood elevation requirements of around 23 feet have made it nearly impossible for the city to draw in any new businesses here.
“It’s hard for an investor to come in and see their business doing well that high above ground. So we have some ideas outside the box, and that’s where this boardwalk plan comes in," Smith said. “I tell you, if we can get it built and get it funded, it would be something that no one else on the Coast would have, and that would be the reason to come here.”
Smith estimates the entire project will cost around $18 million, funded by federal, state and local dollars.
It’s a large project, but one he said will pay off in the end.
“I really believe in my heart that once we get this anchor at the end of Coleman, it’s just going to fill itself in. There’s people that are holding onto their property. They want to redevelop, but they don’t want to be the first. So we’re going to make sure that we get someone to be the first, even if it’s us that’s the first," Smith said.
Mayor Smith said the pier improvements will be funded with Tidelands money and the project is currently out for bid. As for the boardwalk and marina, he doesn’t have an exact timeline for that part of the project, but he says he wants to have it well underway before the end of his term.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.