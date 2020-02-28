USM issues travel restrictions over coronavirus concerns

Following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of State regarding the coronavirus, The University of Southern Mississippi is issuing travel restrictions for all University faculty, staff, and students to all countries under CDC Level 3 or Level 4 travel advisories. Travel to countries under Level 3 or Level 4 advisories will not be authorized or approved by the University. This travel restriction is similar to restrictions many businesses and organizations across the U.S. have implemented. Self-funded travel to and from these areas is also strongly discouraged. Keep in mind that this is a rapidly evolving situation and new countries could be added to advisories at any time.