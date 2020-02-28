Survivor of deadly condo fire shares his story

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man lost his life Wednesday after his condo went up in flames and two others were hospitalized for smoke inhalation. Cody Shafer survived the fire and spoke about those terrifying moments when he fought for his life.
Gulfport Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt believes the Wednesday morning blaze started because a light on a synthetic tree decorated for Mardi Gras got too hot and ignited the tree. At the townhouse, you can see soot still covers the front door and there’s even a note on where to deliver packages to a home destroyed by a fire.
Cody Shafer and Jonas Thornhill escaped through an upstairs window, but Jonas was fighting to get back inside.
"Jonas had already jumped in the window again and the next thing I know I just see Jonas's hand climbing down the window and Jonas had already passed out,” said Shafer. “So, I grab Jonas and I try to pull him out the window as fast as I could, and he just kept trying to fight back in there. He's like my brother, my brother, my brother."
Still inside the home was Claude Thornhill, Jonas's brother, fighting to save his life and his dog’s.
“Jonas goes back in. Saves the dog. As Jonas hands me the dog, I start doing CPR on the dog,” said Shafer through tears. “We bring it back and the next thing I know, Jonas tries to jump in the window because now he needs to find his brother and Claude is nowhere to be found and we’re just screaming, ‘Claude! Claude! Where are you?’”
Through the thick black smoke, Jonas and Shafer were not able to find Claude in time.
"I, I don't know. We tried to save Claude and I know Claude fought his way in that room, but where they found him and he was holding his dog, which is the love of his life,” said Shafer. “Claude is one type of person that will have your back through anything. He is just full of love and I know that dog is his world."
Claude Thornhill died at the age of 42.
Shafer tells us they are planning two benefits to honor Claude, one at Sipps Bar in Gulfport and another at Just Us in Biloxi. A Go Fund Me has also been created by Shafer’s sister to help him and Jonas Thornhill.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.