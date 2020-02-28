Pascagoula mayor’s new vision well received by residents, business operators

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - New Pascagoula Mayor Dr. Steve Demetropoulos setting a lofty three-step goal for Pascagoula.
While people who live and work in the city have heard this kind of vision before, they are hoping it sticks with the new administration.
Alyssa Verrett just wants something actually done.
“A lot of mayors have all these plans and we hear about them, but they’re never put into effect. I think we do have the perfect opportunity, the cutest town, but nothing ever stays, really," she said.
Like the mayor, Verrett thinks construction of the new Pascagoula Sportsplex, which is scheduled to open this spring, is a good idea.
“It’ll bring a bunch of people in, but, we have to have restaurants and places for people to go or nothing’s ever going to change or get done around Pascagoula," she said.
Her strong bond to the city is not because of what it offers.
“If it weren’t for my family, I probably wouldn’t stay in Pascagoula, to be honest,” Verrett said. “Just because there’s not really anything besides Chevron and Ingalls.”
At the River Art Gallery, Pascagoula’s best image is a work of art. Artist Judy Holbert believes it’s also reality.
“A lot of things are happening,” she said. “And the momentum needs to continue. A lot can be done if everybody wants it. I think it’s good, anything you can do to improve the quality of life and the appearance of a community, makes it more attractive to people.”
The vision strikes a nice chord with Gary Read, whose family has more than 100 years of shipbuilding at Ingalls.
“I thought his first statement after he won the election was very insightful.” He said. “He’s thinking outside the box, and it takes somebody like that thinking outside the box.”
Aleta Davis has lived in Pascagoula for decades and her vision is a glimpse into the past.
“I liked the look of Pascagoula when I was in high school,” she said. “Everything was neat and clean. Lots of businesses on Market Street. And I think that might enhance someone to want to move back here.”
Demetropoulos also noted how communications and meetings with stakeholders are vital in improving positivity within the city.
