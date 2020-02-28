Pascagoula man accused of shooting Pass Christian man during robbery

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pascagoula man is behind bars in Harrison County after authorities say he shot a man during a robbery.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a house on Elm Road in Pass Christian on Feb. 18. 2020, according to a press release. When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the back of his head lying under a trailer, said the sheriff in the release.
The man was rushed to the hospital then flown to the trauma center in Mobile, Ala., where he has been in stable condition since.
Kenneth Ray Patterson, 47, was identified as the suspect, said authorities. According to Harrison County investigators, Patterson shot the victim during an armed robbery. Warrants for Patterson were obtained and he was arrested Thursday when a vehicle he was riding in was pulled over for a traffic stop in Pearl River County.
Patterson was brought back to Harrison County, where he was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. He was booked into Harrison County Jail and is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond pending his initial appearance.
