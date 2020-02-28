Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-LOUISIANA-JUDGE-RACIAL-SLURS
Judge resigns amid use of racial slur in text messages
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge resigned Thursday after several people, including Gov. John Bel Edwards, called for her to step down for using racial slurs in angry text messages. News outlets report state District Judge Jessie LeBlanc tendered her resignation effectively immediately in signed letters to the Secretary of State's Office and the Louisiana Supreme Court. LeBlanc, who is white, admits to sending the text messages after previously denying she sent them. She acknowledged in an interview Sunday on WAFB-TV that she used the slur to describe a black sheriff's deputy and a black law clerk in text messages she sent to former Assumption Parish Chief Deputy Bruce Prejean as their extramarital affair ended.
MOTHER KILLED
Louisiana man leads police on chase, admits to killing mom
COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana have arrested a 21-year-old man accused of shooting his mother to death hours before leading officers on a chase that hit speeds of 130 mph. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that DaRius Sims is awaiting extradition from St. Tammany Parish on a second-degree murder charge. He's accused of fatally shooting his 61-year-old mother, Jeanette Collins, in the chest Monday. Relatives told investigators Sims became agitated during a car ride, grabbed a gun from his waistband and shot Collins.
VILLE PLATTE POLICE-RAISE
Louisiana city OKs police salary increase
VILLE PLATTE, La. (AP) — Police in a south Louisiana city are getting a raise. The Ville Platte City Council voted Wednesday to increase officer's starting pay from $11.63 an hour to $15 an hour. KATC-TV reports the raises go into effect immediately and will be reflected in officer's checks on Friday. Mayor Jennifer Vidrine said police pay raises are the first step in getting a grip on crime in the city.
NUTRIA BOUNTY
US House passes bill to help eradicate invasive swamp rodent
WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure to grant funds to try to eradicate invasive rodents called nutria has passed the U.S. House. California Rep. Josh Harder brought a large, stuffed nutria he called Nellie to the House floor Wednesday, where the bill was approved. Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves co-sponsored the bill that supports allocating money to states battling the rodent invasion. Nutria contribute to erosion by burrowing into land and eating the roots of marsh plants. The animals are native to South America but arrived in the United States in the 20th century due to demand in the fur industry.
COURTHOUSE-DRUG SMUGGLING
Louisiana sheriff: Woman handed off drugs to inmate in court
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff's office says deputies arrested a woman spotted trying to hand off drugs to an inmate being escorted through a courthouse. Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a statement Wednesday that deputies were escorting a group of inmates from a parish courtroom last week when they reported seeing 26-year-old Cathy Coreyell Phillip try to hand an inmate a suspicious package. Phillip ran off, but was later arrested and booked into jail. She's charged with attempting to introduce contraband to a detention center as well as resisting officers. It's unclear whether she has an attorney who can comment on her behalf.
VAPING INVESTIGATION-LOUISIANA
Louisiana is among 39 states investigating Juul's marketing
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Landry is confirming that Louisiana is among the 39 states investigating the marketing and sales practices of e-cigarette maker Juul Labs. The states are looking into claims the company targeted youths with its vaping products, made misleading claims about nicotine content and about the risks of its products. Attorneys general from Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas said Tuesday they are leading the multistate investigation. Landry announced Louisiana's involvement in a statement Wednesday. San Francisco-based Juul is facing lawsuits by teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the company's vaping products. The company says it has stopped television, print and digital advertising and eliminated most flavors in response to concerns.
AP-LA-LOUISIANA PLANE CRASH-REPORT
NTSB: Pilot reported icing on plane before crash
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Louisiana in early February reported ice forming on the plane shortly before the crash. That's according to a preliminary report on the fatal crash by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane crashed in Jackson Parish, Louisiana, on Feb. 6. The pilot and two passengers were killed. The plane had taken off from Jackson, Mississippi, and was headed to Shreveport. Pilot Robert Gilliam of Minden reported ice was forming on the plane. He had been cleared to divert to the Ruston airport when radar contact was lost.
ELECTION 2020-LOUISIANA CONGRESS
Abraham won't run again for Louisiana congressional seat
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham says he won't seek another term in Congress representing northeast Louisiana's 5th District. The Republican who ran unsuccessfully for governor says he's sticking to a campaign pledge to serve only three terms in the U.S. House. Abraham announced his decision Wednesday in a statement that touted President Donald Trump's tenure in office and said he feels the nation is on the right track. He says Trump asked him to run for another term. But he says he wanted to uphold his 2014 commitment to three terms. Abraham's chief of staff, Republican Luke Letlow, is expected to run for the seat.