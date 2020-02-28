THIS WEEKEND: Prom closet open to Coast teens looking for the perfect dress

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Prom season is here and young ladies across the Gulf Coast are busy picking out the perfect dress. For some families, however, buying a prom dress can be a challenging expense.
That’s why the Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi and Ocean Springs is hosting its annual prom closet once again this year. The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at In the Zone, which is located on South Tucker Road in St. Martin.
The prom closet is open to all teenage girls in South Mississippi. The goal is to make sure every girl gets the chance to sparkle in a beautiful dress at an affordable price.
The closet will have hundreds of short and long formal dresses, as well as accessories and shoes. All of the items at the prom closet - which are donated by Junior Auxiliary members and others in the community - are on sale for $15 or less.
Attendees will also have the option to enter into free raffles to win hair services, manicures, and gift certificates to help make their prom experience complete.
“This project is about so much more than the dress – it is about building their self-esteem, making them feel good about themselves, and giving them the opportunity to create life-long memories,” said event chair Stephanie Payne.
And if you’re worried about the quality of the dresses being sold at the event, don’t. Payne says the Junior Auxiliary has strict guidelines for their dresses.
“We wouldn’t put them on the rack if we wouldn’t put them on ourselves,” she said.
Event organizers say the event is first come, first served. A limited amount of people will be allowed in the shop at one time so expect a line and plan accordingly. There is also a two dress limit per student, and no trades or holds are allowed.
Last year, JABOS served over 250 young ladies. They hope to help even more girls at this year’s prom closet. The proceeds raised at the event will go back into the community through the Junior Auxiliary’s numerous programs and community service projects.
For more information regarding Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi-Ocean Springs, click here.
