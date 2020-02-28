Former Coast bus driver sentenced in abuse, assault of a disabled child

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A former St. Martin bus driver was sentenced Friday for her treatment of a disabled child riding her school bus in 2014 and 2015.
Antoinette Jane Raymond was found guilty on one count of misdemeanor contributing to the neglect, delinquency or abuse of a child as well as one count of simple assault.
Raymond was sentenced to serve one year with nine months suspended and three months to serve one the contribution charge and six months with three suspended and three to serve in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on the assault charge. Each sentence will run concurrently.
She has until April 1, 2020, to report to the jail for her sentence.
