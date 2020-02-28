Cold start! Then, warmer afternoon than yesterday. Wetter next week?

Bundle up! It’s the coldest morning of the week! But, this afternoon will be around 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon with highs in the 60s. Expect dry and sunny conditions today. Then, tonight after midnight, lows will fall into the 40s for most of us with a few mid to upper 30s inland. Nice, dry, and beautiful weather is expected all weekend long. And temperatures will be close to normal for this time of year too! So make plans to enjoy time outdoors on today, tomorrow, & Sunday because it really doesn’t get much nicer than this in the winter season. Next week, a storm system will arrive on Wednesday bringing scattered showers and perhaps stormy weather. Right now, the severe threat looks to stay west of the WLOX area. But, we’ll be keeping an eye on the newest information in case of any changes. Things look drier for the second half of next week.