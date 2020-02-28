Businesses near Miss. Aquarium site ready for grand opening

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re just about two months away from the scheduled opening of the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport. While construction work continues at that location, businesses near the aquarium site are also counting down the days until the $100 million facility opens.
After about a year at this downtown Gulfport location, Linda Lyon and her Perks coffee shop team continue to brew up lots of business.
She and others don’t see that trend slowing down once the Mississippi Aquarium opens later this year a few blocks to the east.
"We’re thinking that anything that brings tourism to Gulfport is going to benefit us,” Lyon said. "I think that as we go forward, we’re going to increase our menu a little bit.”
With each passing week more work goes into getting the aquarium ready for its upcoming debut.
“We’re growing; more people are visiting,” said Milton Segarra, Coastal Mississippi CEO. "That means more economic impact, more about economic development, more people working,”
