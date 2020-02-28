Biloxi ready for archrival Gulfport in first-ever Coast Coliseum Showdown

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new format this year for the state quarterfinals in basketball brings teams from all over the Magnolia State to South Mississippi as the Coast Coliseum was one of four venues chosen to host the state tournament this year.
Six coast teams are still in the race for a state title with arch rivals Gulfport and Biloxi squaring off Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at the Coliseum.
This will be the first time since 2014 that the Admirals and Indians have played each other in the postseason. The season series is tied at one apiece with Biloxi winning by one at home, while Gulfport won by double digits at the Bert.
Regardless of how things play out, the Indians expect an electric atmosphere of one of the state’s oldest rivalries.
“I think it’s going to be a great experience. We’re just so fortunate to be one of the three teams, four teams standing, but one of the three teams representing the Gulf Coast,"Biloxi head boys basketball coach, Seber Windham, told WLOX.
"Getting a chance to play in the Coliseum, playing at home, first-time format. Getting a chance to play Gulfport , our arch rival, we’ve got so much respect for them guys. They run a first class program. This is going to be an excellent environment and my kids are very excited to play.”
“It’s really just who execute the game plan better. Everybody knows everybody, they know what we run, we know what they run,"Biloxi senior forward, Jervin Smith, said.
"It’s going to come down to who wants it more, who’s got the most grit. That’s basically what it comes down to.”
Full list of games for South Mississippi teams in the quarterfinals this weekend below:
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28TH:
CLASS 4A GIRLS: McComb vs. Moss Point - 7 p.m. (Mississippi Coast Coliseum)
CLASS 2A BOYS: Philadelphia vs. St. Patrick - 8:30 p.m. (Pearl River Community College)
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29TH: All Games Will Be Played at Mississippi Coast Coliseum!!!
CLASS 6A GIRLS: Pearl vs. Harrison Central - 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 6A BOYS: Petal vs. Harrison Central - 7:00 p.m.
CLASS 6A BOYS: Gulfport vs. Biloxi - 8:30 p.m.
