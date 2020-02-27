Tupelo mayor wants to hire homeless people to pick up trash

TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - One Mississippi city might start putting homeless people to work.
Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton proposed the idea of hiring the homeless to help pick up trash around the city.
The city wants to work with employment agencies including the salvation army and other organizations to hire the homeless to help gather the litter.
“One of the biggest challenges for the homeless population is finding gainful employment," Mayor Shelton said. "It’s difficult when you don’t have transportation.”
Shelton is proposing that Tupelo Public Transit would provide rides to and from work for the workers.
The city council has not yet made a decision on the proposal.
