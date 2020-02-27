Replicas of Columbus’ ships draw thousands for a hands-on history lesson

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Time is running out to tour the “Niña” and “Pinta” replicas of Christopher Columbus’ ships before they sail away.
Thousands of people have climbed on board the vessels for a fun and educational experience since last week when they docked at Schooner Pier in Biloxi.
On Thursday, the ships were full of students taking a step back in time to the Age of Discovery when Columbus sailed the ocean blue.
The “Niña” and “Pinta” are replica ships built the same as those that explored the New World more than 500 years ago.
“It excites me how we can just see how it’s like the exact same as the other ones and just learn about them," said Jade Agler, an 8th grader at St. Patrick High School.
“It’s kind of amazing how small the ships are, that they came across the Atlantic Ocean on that small a ship," said Colin Cloud, an 8th grader at St. Patrick High School.
The “Niña” is considered to be the most historically accurate Columbus replica ship ever built. It was built by hand and without the use of power tools. The “Pinta” was recently built in Brazil.
With these floating museums, teachers have an opportunity to bring their classroom lessons to life.
“To just read about it, it doesn’t compare to being able to walk on a ship, a replica of the ship that they did travel on in that time period," said Ted Williams, a history teacher at St. Patrick High School.
The “Columbus Foundation” tours the country with these vessels. Biloxi is their first stop of the new decade and in just a week, thousands have toured the historic caravels, many of them students.
“We just like to be able to travel as many places as we can each year, and display the ships, and give the opportunity for everybody in the general area to come on down, especially the school kids, and be able to step back in time and get a real perspective of what life was like back in the 15th century for the 20 to 30 men on board," said Capt. Stephen Sanger.
It's hard to step off the ships without learning a nugget or two.
“I didn’t know about the poop deck up there. I did learn about the coffin box where they put all their precious items and jewels and things like that," said Anna Laurie, a 4th grader at Resurrection Catholic Elementary School.
For some students, this is an experience they won't soon forget.
“It’s just like this big huge part of history that I’m really glad that people have brought back so that people can really learn about it and see it and learn all these amazing things," Laurie said.
The ships are open to the public through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for seniors, $6.50 for children 5-16, and children 4 and under are free.
Monday morning, the ships will sail to Gulf Shores. For more details, visit the Columbus Foundation website.
