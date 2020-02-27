MGCCC’s White and Booker receive All-MACJC Honors

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Two of Gulf Coast’s basketball stars and former coast standouts received conference honors today. St. Martin’s Daphane White and Pascagoula’s D’yasmond Booker were voted to All-MACJC teams Wednesday.
White, a sophomore center, was voted to the All-MACJC South First Team by the conference coaches. In the regular season, she averaged 15.2 points and 11.1 rebounds. She had 11 double-doubles, with a season-high in points in a 24-point, 17-rebound game in a win against Southwest, and a season-high in rebounds in a 20-point, 19-rebound game in a win at Northwest. White also averaged 2.4 blocks per game.
The Bulldogs are 16-7 and headed to the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament next week in Clinton.
As for Booker, he was named to the All-MACJC South Second Team. The former Pascagoula Panther had an impressive freshman campaign, where he averaged 14.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound wing player had seven double-doubles, including a 26-point, 11-rebound effort in a win at Hinds and a 17-point, 20-rebound performance in a win against Delgado. Booker also averaged 2.3 assists. Gulf Coast finished the season 14-8, narrowly missing the postseason.