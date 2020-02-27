MGCCC’s White and Booker receive All-MACJC Honors

White, a sophomore center, was voted to the All-MACJC South First Team by the conference coaches. In the regular season, she averaged 15.2 points and 11.1 rebounds. She had 11 double-doubles, with a season-high in points in a 24-point, 17-rebound game in a win against Southwest, and a season-high in rebounds in a 20-point, 19-rebound game in a win at Northwest. White also averaged 2.4 blocks per game.



The Bulldogs are 16-7 and headed to the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament next week in Clinton.