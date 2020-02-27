Justin Walley reels in offer from Memphis

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s a saying that the rich get richer, but in Justin Walley’s case the talented keep getting rewarded for their hard work.
On Monday, D’iberville’s three-star defensive back collected his sixth division one offer from the University of Memphis. The rising senior is also receiving interest from the likes of Auburn, Mississippi State, Southern Miss, and Arkansas, with the lone junior college offer coming from the 2019 National champs, Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Walley’s older brother, Jaden, committed to Mississippi State’s 2020 class back in December.
