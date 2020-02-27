IMMS holds annual stranding workshop for first responders

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dolphins and sea turtles could soon be coming ashore in South Mississippi. That’s according to the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies. After last year’s record number of dolphins washed ashore, most of them dead, first responders were trained Thursday on how to handle calls for beached and stranded marine life in an effort to help save more lives.
The IMMS spoke to the first responders that will be answering those calls. These first responders got training on what their job is should they encounter one of these precious creatures.
“We had our annual stranding workshop today. This will enable us to train the local law enforcement, fire stations, harbor masters and everybody that works as a first responder for us," said Theresa Madrigal with the IMMS.
Being prepared in the event of unavoidable circumstances, Madrigal said, is the best way to help avoid the historically high dolphin deaths from 2019.
“With the spillway potentially opening again this year, we are concerned that there may be another spike again. So with all of these folks here we’ll be able to kind of respond to these animals and either bring them back for rehab or process the samples if we need to," Madrigal said.
For Coast Guard member Richard Redding, the training was invaluable.
“I definitely feel more confident when going out there, being able to collect the information. Like I said, time is of the essence when assisting in these kinds of things and knowing better as to what will help these people here is definitely doing to save some time and future animals," Redding said.
You don’t have to be a first responder to help.
“They’re gonna take photographs, take pictures and collect any kind of data as far as exactly where they’re located, if they’re able to give us any kind of GPS coordinates or exact location whether they’re using a landmark or a street sign. That enables us to get there quicker," Madrigal told WLOX.
At the end of the day, during your walk on the beach, should you stumble onto one of these beautiful animals, deceased or alive, and you’re not a subject matter expert, reach out to your local authorities or the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies by calling 1 (888) SOS - DOLPHIN or 1 (888) 767-3657.
