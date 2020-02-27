Gulf Coast’s Jymetre Hester receives offer from Southern Miss

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss have their eyes on one of the fastest prospects in junior college football.
Gulf Coast sophomore wide receiver, Jymetre Hester, picked up an offer from the Golden Eagles Tuesday. Tennessee-Martin, North and South Alabama are also courting Hester for their 2021 recruiting classes.
In 2019, Hester was a reliable target and helped the Bulldogs capture the 2019 JUCO National championship with 48 catches for 657 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns his freshman year.
