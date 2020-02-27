Friends and family gather to celebrate life of Biloxi shooting victim

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friends and family came out in droves to the Biloxi Lighthouse to honor 16-year-old Madison Harris. Her sudden passing has left many seeking answers and others are searching for closure.
The touching tributes began soon after 7 p.m. Wednesday. They ranged from the group singing Madi’s favorite songs, which are Plain White T’s “Hey there Delilah” and Bill Wither’s “Lean on Me", to a balloon release.
Friends and family all signed the balloons, inscribing their own heartfelt messages and sharing their cherished moments with Madi with the whole group. It was quite a large group too, all of whom brought flashlights, candles and glowsticks so Madi could smile down upon the scene from above.
More than five dozen individuals showed up to pay their respects. The crowd chanted “Justice for Madi” and “Long live Madi” multiple times throughout the vigil. When asked to describe the event, many were at a loss for words,
“It makes our heart smile, but at the same time our hearts are broken," said Madi’s cousin Jennifer Harris.
Harris wasn’t alone in her amazement. Hannah Depoe was Madi’s cousin but said they considered one another sisters.
“It is just amazing. A lot of people cared about her, and everyone who showed up tonight just warmed my heart,” Depoe said.
When asked if anyone would like to speak, several stepped up to say what they thought made their friend Madi special.
“She had such a bright smile. She was just such a sweet person," said one attendee.
“She was just goofy and so bright. She was just amazing,” Depoe said.
“Like, she cared about everybody, if she knew you or not," said Cameron McDonnell. “She would come up to you and make your entire day better, your entire week better. That is the whole reason I came, just to feel connected with her one more time at least."
Madison’s wake will be held Sunday at Riemann Family Funeral Home in Gulfport from 4-5 p.m. for family members and 5-7 p.m. for everyone else.
The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Monday at Riemann’s with the procession to follow.
The family is asking for respect and distance while they mourn.
