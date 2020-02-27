Cold mornings for now. Nice dry stretch of days.

This morning is off to a cold start with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Wind chill is down into the lower 30s for some thanks to a gentle breeze. Expect sunny and dry weather for Thursday with cool afternoon temperatures in the 50s. It will be cold again tonight: lows will range from around 40 on the coast to the lower 30s inland. So, protect any people, pets, and plants that are sensitive to the cold. A nice stretch of rain-free weather is expected to last into the weekend thanks to a large area of dry high pressure arriving from the northwest. Rain chances are back in play next week as a system approaches the area from the west. Right now, models are showing our best rain chances over the next seven days will be around next Wednesday as the system arrives.