Coast tourism sees best January in four years

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Coast tourism is getting off to a good start this year. Numbers released Thursday show January 2020 was the most successful January in the last four years.
And according to Coastal Mississippi, the increase is across the board in all important indicators of tourism success.
The destination video, Meet Us in Coastal Mississippi, amassed 2.61 million impressions in January alone.
“With plans and strategic partnerships in place to maximize visitation to this region, Coastal Mississippi is poised and ready for an extremely exciting year to come,” said Coastal Mississippi CEO Milton Segarra. “We continue to work with stakeholders, industry professionals, multiple agencies and elected officials to elevate our destination, as working together is the key to bringing more visitors to Coastal Mississippi."
With a substantial amount of private sector investments, including over $700 million in industry projects in development, and impending disbursements, such as funding from the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund and GOMESA, Coastal Mississippi is looking at an extremely prosperous year ahead.
“February is following a similar trend, and we look forward to a great future of increased visitation, deepened partnerships and broadened horizons,” Segarra said.
