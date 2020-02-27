Biloxi police searching for teen reported to have suicidal thoughts

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help locating a missing runaway teenager.
Dawson Darian Chancy Henry, 17, is described as 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and last seen wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt under a short-sleeve gray shirt, khaki pants and dark shoes.
Henry is reported to have suicidal thoughts.
He was last seen Thursday around 12:30 p.m. in the area of mile marker 43 on Interstate 10 westbound, where he ran into the woods.
Anyone with information on Henry is asked to contact dispatch at 228-392-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
