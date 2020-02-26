Victim in racial hate crime honored in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Mariah Dedeaux was at the center of the scandal more than a week ago, but on Tuesday she was a queen.
The 100 Women’s Branch of Bay St. Louis adorned her with a tiara on Fat Tuesday.
At a previous parade in Hancock County, Dedeaux was thrown a black rag doll with beads wrapped around its neck, leaving her in tears and devastated.
Racheal Dangermond and other women were shocked about what happened and tried to figure out how they could address the issue.
“So I just started crying because I didn’t know what to expect or what he was going to do after,” said Dedeaux.
Once she knew she would be crowned queen it led her to design some special shoes with a scripture on them, saying “walk by faith not fear”."
“I don’t have to be scared about anything or nervous or upset about myself and I should just be proud of myself,” said Dedeaux.
Mariah Dedeaux was thankful something negative could have a positive outcome.
