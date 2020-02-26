‘Raising them right’: Killeen mother goes viral after disciplining child with push-ups

Killeen, Texas (KWTX) - A mother who ordered her child to do push-ups in the restroom of a Killeen Hobby Lobby is going viral on social media.
Molly Wooden, a bystander in the restroom, took photos and posted them on Facebook, commending the woman's parenting.
"As your son gave you the back talk of the century, you stayed calm and collected while adding 10 more push ups to his already growing number," Wooden wrote on Facebook.
"We need more parents like you, who aren’t afraid to parent their own children because of what someone else might think."
Since posted, the picture has been shared more than 28,000 times with more than 8,000 comments.
Wooden said she did not approach the mother at the time, but has since learned who she is via the "power of social media."
The two women have agreed to meet.
