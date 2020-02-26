‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ found guilty of escape

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Mississippi man who escaped from the South Mississippi Corrections Institution and spent three days on the run was found guilty on Wednesday of escape by a Greene County jury.
49-year-old Michael Floyd Wilson also referred to as “Pretty Boy Floyd” was eventually captured by authorities after learning that Wilson had been spotted in the Washington Avenue area in early July of 2018.
According to police, once Wilson was in custody, he did not try to flee or resist arrest.
Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced Wilson as a habitual offender to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections without parole. The sentence will serve consecutively to the life sentence he is currently serving.
