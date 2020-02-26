One dead after fire at Gulfport condominium

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after being pulled from a burning condo Wednesday morning in Gulfport, said Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt.
The fire happened around 6 a.m. at the Racquet Club Condominiums on Courthouse Road.
Beyerstedt tell us that three people were rescued from the burning building. One of the three who was pulled from a burning apartment was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to injuries. That person’s name has not been released pending family notification.
Two others were rescued, one from the roof and one from a condo balcony. Chief Beyerstedt said they were both taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.
There is no word on how the fire started. We will update this story as we learn more.
