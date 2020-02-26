No jail time for former deputy tax collector convicted of embezzlement

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County’s former deputy tax collector Denise Gill will not serve any time behind bars after being found guilty of embezzlement.
Gill was sentenced to five years by Judge Lisa Dobson. Two of those years will be spent on house arrest, while Gill will spend the remaining three years on probation.
Gill pleaded guilty last month to one charge of embezzlement, which amounted to nearly $700 for mileage requests. Those requests happened between August 2017 and April 2018. She was initially charged with four counts of submitting fraudulent mileage requests.
According to Gill, she filed expense forms stating she used her personal vehicle to conduct official county business on behalf of the tax collector’s office, traveling daily between the county’s three tax collector offices, which are located in Gulfport, Biloxi, and Orange Grove.
“During the charged timeframe, the defendant would routinely submit travel vouchers claiming that she had traveled to those locations during the work day in her personal vehicle," stated Chief ADA Crosby Parker in January. "By way of witnesses, video and card readers from the courthouses, and for a set amount of time a GPS tracker, the State would show that she did not travel to these locations in her personal vehicle as she claimed.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.