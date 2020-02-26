Near freezing temps possible tonight.

It’s getting cold tonight! Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s by Thursday morning. The winds will gradually relax, and the sky will be mostly clear.
More sunshine is expected on Thursday, but we’ll only warm up into the mid 50s. The low to mid 30s are likely Thursday night into Friday. Sunshine is back on Friday with highs in the low 60s. We’ll stay sunny through the weekend with highs in the mid 60s.
A few showers are possible by Monday and Tuesday. We will warm up into the upper 60s.
