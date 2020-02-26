Moss Point Girls Basketball Prepares For Quarterfinal Rematch

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point girls basketball team is on to the state quarterfinals as they get set to play McComb on Friday at the Coliseum. McComb has not lost a game this calendar year, with their last loss coming on December 28. They’ve ripped through their previous two playoff opponents by a combined 68 points, but Moss Point is on a hot stretch of their own. The Tigers have only lost three times this calendar year and beat their first two playoff opponents by a combined 51 points.
These two teams faced off last year in the postseason quarterfinals, with Moss Point coming out on top by just three points.
Playing at the Coliseum is a first for this Moss Point team and their head coach, but the focus is still on getting the win.
“We’ve never been there before," senior guard Robyn Lee said. "We’d like to get there, win, and keep advancing.”
“It’s exciting. Definitely a little different than playing at home," head coach Ethan Porter said. "Hopefully we can adjust and adapt well, but this is an opportunity that these young ladies have never had before. As a head coach, I’ve never been able to coach in the Coliseum. It’s going to be very exciting, we just have to keep working hard like we’ve been doing since August.”
Tipoff is set for Friday at 7 pm.
