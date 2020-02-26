Argument between two Long Beach men leads to one dead, one in jail

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead and another is behind bars after an argument led to gunshots early Wednesday morning.
Kenneth J. Sellier, 61, is accused of shooting 33-year-old Brandon Bodie multiple times after the two got into a dispute.
The shooting happened at 1 a.m. in a house located on the 100 block of North Seashore Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Bodie suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, said Police Chief Billy Seal. Bodie was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the police chief, Bodie and Sellier both live in the residence where the shooting happened.
Sellier was taken into custody and charged with one count of manslaughter. His bond was set at $500,000 and he was taken to Harrison County Jail.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
