Krewe of Gemini Parade helps close out Coast Mardi Gras festivities

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The last few weeks have been slammed with parade after parade. Everyone from Hancock County to Moss Point got in on the fun but the good times couldn’t roll forever.
The Krewe of Gemini’s parade was the last event for the coast and it didn’t disappoint. It showcased some of the best parts of Gulfport.
The State Champion Lady Admirals Soccer team even got to participate in the parade this year and they couldn’t have been happier.
“I mean it was awesome," said head coach Christopher Pryor. "The community came out, the city came out. Cheered us on. Throwing beads. Everything was fun, family stuff, it was really great.”
While it was a family friendly atmosphere, it was quite noisy, but the loud crowds are part of what makes the parade special in Jennifer Myer’s opinion.
“Oh my gosh it is great because it is so much fun for all of us. We get to throw beads. The kids love it. To see a smile on a kid’s face with a stuffed animal is amazing," said Myers.
While the parade is vastly different to the frenzied festivities of New Orleans, Myers thinks the coast reigns supreme when it comes to Mardi Gras.
“Well, we are a lot smaller than New Orleans but I think we do it way better.”
It’s an opinion shared by many in the Krewe of Gemini, that includes that Krewe’s President Chase Moses.
“Well we have been doing this for 51 years. It is awesome. We love to see the crowds and we love to entertain the crowds,” said Moses.
While a parade veteran may be used to the sight of thousands of people showing up to catch beads, those visiting from out of town are always blown away.
“Oh yeah, we don’t do this in Omaha. This is great,” said Tim Songster.
The Nebraska native couldn’t get enough of the atmosphere. “It is my first time and it is a blast! I am having a great time.”
While it may have been his first, this likely won’t be Tim’s last trip down for Mardi Gras.
The sun may have set on Mardi Gras fun 2020 but we are already looking forward to next year’s fun.
Next year’s Fat Tuesday is happening Feb. 16, 2021, which nine days earlier than this year.
