Jacob Scott turned over to state authorities after appearing in federal court
The Jackson County man who was on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted Fugitive List headed into federal court on Wednesday. (Photo source: KMGH-TV)
By WLOX Staff | February 26, 2020 at 4:47 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 5:20 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County man, who was on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted Fugitive List, headed into federal court on Wednesday.

Jacob Blair Scott, 42, who was charged with sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes, and exploitation of a child in Jackson County, is now scheduled to appear in the Jackson County Circuit Court on March 11th.

This comes after his federal court appearance on Wednesday, which lasted less than 30 minutes. The conclusion was that the federal charge against him would be dismissed, turning Scott over to state authorities to face the charges against him.

Allegedly, Scott sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl and faked his own death in Alabama to avoid charges. For about two years, he went by the alias “Luke” in a trailer in Oklahoma, according to authorities. Hours after the U.S. Marshals released his real identity on their Top 15 Most Wanted List in late January, Scott was arrested.

One of the ways U.S. Marshals were able to identify Jacob Scott was by the tattoos he has on each of his forearms. (Source: Jackson County. Sheriff's Dept.)

Scott has since been moved to the Jackson County Adult Detention Center after being held in the Harrison County jail on Tuesday.

