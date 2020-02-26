GCCA parade excites thousands of parade-goers, showcasing over 100 Mardi Gras floats

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There was more Fat Tuesday fun to be had, as thousands of parade-goers flooded into Biloxi to celebrate at the Gulf Coast Carnival Association (GCCA) parade on Tuesday. Many streets and even parts of Highway 90 were closed as over 100 floats paraded through downtown.
“I’m looking forward to the parade because I can catch a lot of beads,” said Peyton Newbaker.
Keaton Day is riding on a float in the parade and looking to share his Mardi Gras spirit with everyone he meets.
“We’re out here at the Biloxi Parade today. We’re on the Krewe of Cresco, float number 83," said Day. “We’re out here just to have a good time and show the people of Biloxi a great time.”
Ross Cruthirds joined Day on the float and is hoping to make this Fat Tuesday a memorable one.
“Exactly just to have a good time,” said Cruthirds. "It’s getting the community together and having a good time-- everybody celebrating a good day.”
With so many people to throw beads too, Cruthirds has narrowed down who to target with the best beads.
“Kids throwing up signs, you know, just looking to have a good time. That’s what we’re looking for. People having a good time,” said Cruthirds.
At the GCCA Parade, you do not have to look too far to find people having a good time. Jocelyn Foster comes every year and even brings some out of town relatives to share the fun.
“We do it every year," said Foster. "They always pack the bus the night before and we have a party and enjoy the Mardi Gras together and have friends from out of town come in and come join us.”
As fat Tuesday closes out Mardi Gras in Biloxi, the Cleanup Crew was the last float making its way down the parade route. With buckets and trash bags, people followed by the Cleanup Crew helping clean the street and rake up leftover throws.
