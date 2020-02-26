Cooler and windy Wednesday

A brisk northwest wind between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph today and tonight. But, it will be cooler than yesterday with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 60. A very stray rain sprinkle can’t be ruled out but most of us should stay dry today. Cold overnight low temperatures in the 30s will be possible after midnight tonight. Expect sunny and dry weather for Thursday with cool afternoon temperatures in the 50s. A nice stretch of rain-free weather is expected to last into the weekend thanks to a large area of dry high pressure arriving from the northwest. Rain chances are back in play next Monday and Tuesday.