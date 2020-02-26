Cool and windy Wednesday

It’s going to stay cool today with highs in the upper 50s. Winds from the northwest may gust near 30 MPH by the afternoon. We’ll have a few breaks in the clouds through the day. The clouds clear tonight, and we’ll cool down into the low to mid 30s by the morning.
More sunshine is expected on Thursday, but we’ll only warm up into the mid 50s. The low to mid 30s are likely Thursday night into Friday. Sunshine is back on Friday with highs in the low 60s. We’ll stay sunny through the weekend with highs in the mid 60s.
A few showers are possible by Monday and Tuesday. We will warm up into the upper 60s.
