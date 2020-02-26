ASU, UCLA put streaks on line

TEAM LEADERSHIP: UCLA's Chris Smith has averaged 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while Jalen Hill has put up 8.9 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Sun Devils, Remy Martin has averaged 19.1 points and four assists while Romello White has put up 10.1 points and 8.9 rebounds.MIGHTY MARTIN: Martin has connected on 35.5 percent of the 155 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 17 over his last three games. He's also converted 76.3 percent of his free throws this season.