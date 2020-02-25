Walmart to host consumer protection event in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - In the early days before National Consumer Protection Week, an event in South Mississippi will be hosted to help residents avoid scams, fraud, and identity thefts.
The event is free and open to the public. It will be held on February 29th in D’Iberville at the Walmart Supercenter off Sangani Road from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Tips from the Federal Trade Commission about how to protect your privacy, identity and online security are:
- Block unwanted calls
- Add unwanted sales calls to the National Do Not Call Registry by going to donotcall.gov or calling 1-888-382-1222
- Check out block-call applications on the app store
- Decipher phone scams
- Identify the types of common phone scams which include imposter, debt relief, credit repair, charity, business, extended car warranties, “free” trials, loan, prize and travel scams
- If you have already lost money to a scammer or have information to share about a scammer, report it at ftc.gov/complaint.
- Stop unwanted email spam
- Filter emails
- Limit exposure
- Check privacy policies
