USM Takes Weekend Series Over Central Arkansas

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The Southern Miss baseball team improved its record to 6-1 after taking the weekend series over Central Arkansas. The Golden Eagles dropped game one on Friday, won in extra innings on Saturday and built a big enough lead to hang on Sunday. The 6-1 start is USM’s best start since 2016 - that season ended with a trip to the Tallahassee regional in the NCAA tournament. While the season is still young, the Golden Eagles have won their 6 games by way of blowouts, comebacks, nail-biters, and everything in between - something that, despite the challenges, has pleased head coach Scott Berry.
“I think they’ve come out every game for seven games and played all the way until the end and found ways to win," Berry said. "Today was about a series win and getting the momentum back in our favor yesterday, and then keeping that momentum today. So, that was a challenge before we took the field today, and those guys responded.”
