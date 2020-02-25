USM Takes Weekend Series Over Central Arkansas

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The Southern Miss baseball team improved its record to 6-1 after taking the weekend series over Central Arkansas. The Golden Eagles dropped game one on Friday, won in extra innings on Saturday and built a big enough lead to hang on Sunday. The 6-1 start is USM’s best start since 2016 - that season ended with a trip to the Tallahassee regional in the NCAA tournament. While the season is still young, the Golden Eagles have won their 6 games by way of blowouts, comebacks, nail-biters, and everything in between - something that, despite the challenges, has pleased head coach Scott Berry.