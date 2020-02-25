Petal teacher receives prestigious education award

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A 10th grade history teacher was presented with a prestigious national education award during a surprise celebration Tuesday at Petal High School.
Kathryn Daniels was honored for being a recipient of the 2019-2020 Milken Educator Award. The award was accompanied by a $25,000 cash prize.
Daniels was recognized for her classroom leadership and work to promote critical thinking and improve reading and writing skills in her students.
“We are incredibly proud of Kathryn Daniels and the example she sets for her colleagues across Mississippi,” said Mississippi Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright. “She sets high expectations for her students and provides them with the support and help to meet, and exceed, those expectations. I join her students, school and community in congratulating Mrs. Daniels for earning national recognition for her achievements as an educator.”
Wright and Milken Educator Awards Senior Program Director Greg Gallagher were on hand to present the award to Daniels.
"Kathryn Daniels has been an innovator and inspiration to her students, showing how history isn’t just a study of past events but that it informs the world around us,” said Gallagher. “As part of her process, she’s accelerated her students’ communicative abilities in ways that will benefit them going forward.”
Forty teachers received Milken Educator Awards for the 2019-2020 school year. Daniels was the only teacher in Mississippi recognized this year.
Since the Milken Award was established in 1987, it has provided more than $140 million in funding to rising educators across the country.
