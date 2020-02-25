Pascagoula Mayor announced vision for flagship city

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - City repopulation, culture change, and revenue generation from non-traditional sources were among the focus of Dr. Demetropoulos’s goals for the city of Pascagoula.
On Monday, the new mayor highlighted intentions to improve the city and elaborated on how he believes they will make Pascagoula most successful moving forward.
When it comes to Pascagoula’s community and how to enhance pride in the city, Dr. Demetropoulos hopes to enforce littering laws, set meetings to address appearance and beautification, and develop a more formalized marketing plan of the city.
Paying closer attention to things such as road repair and drainage issues was at the heart of how he plans to address culture change.
Access BP funding projects, grant writing and application, as well as the promotion of recreation complex and schedule tournaments were how Dr. Demetropoulos wishes to address revenue generation from non-traditional sources.
The new mayor also noted how communications are vital in improving positivity within the city. Objectives to carry this through are to develop a weekly or biweekly email newsletter for the general public, set up meetings with small business owners, and establish a major State of the City report with groups such as school boards and fire and police departments.
Instituting a plan of action to achieve these goals is how Dr. Demetropoulos hopes to make the city better and improve the quality of life for residents.
