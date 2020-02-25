Morning fog possible. Nice and mild for parades.

Mardi Gras Day begins on the foggy side. But it should clear later this morning. Today’s skies will bring more clouds than sun but the temperatures should be nice and mild this afternoon with highs in the 60s. A stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out but rain will not cause any disruptions to any of today’s parades. Cooler air arrives late tonight as skies gradually clear. Breezy, drier, and sunnier conditions expected for Ash Wednesday with cool highs only in the 50s. Near-freezing temperatures will be possible early Thursday morning and early Friday morning. A nice stretch of rain-free weather is expected to last into the weekend thanks to a large area of dry high pressure arriving from the northwest.