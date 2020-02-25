Mississippi man previously on U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted List returns back to state

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who allegedly faked his own death to avoid prosecution for raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter was brought to the state of Mississippi on Tuesday.
The United States Marshal’s Service confirmed that Jacob Blair Scott, 43, charged with sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes, and exploitation of a child in Jackson County, is being held in the Harrison County jail.
Scott was listed on the US Marshal’s Top 15 Most Wanted List last month and was arrested on January 29 in Oklahoma. He will remain in custody at the Harrison County jail until he is turned over to Jackson County authorities, which is expected to happen as soon as Wednesday.
“Jacob Scott stands accused of unspeakable crimes against a child,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Donald Washington. “The Marshals will leave no stone unturned until we bring him to justice.”
More information about Jacob Scott:
