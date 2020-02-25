Mild and cloudy Mardi Gras. Cooler and windy Ash Wednesday.

We’re warming up into the upper 60s for Mardi Gras, but we’ll stay cloudy through today. The parades will remain rain free.
Some clouds will clear on Wednesday morning, and it will be turning cooler and windy. A strong cold front is expected to move through the coast. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Winds from the northwest may gust near 30 MPH.
Cold air settles in by Thursday morning, and we’ll drop into the low to mid 30s. Even with the sunshine, we’ll only warm up into the mid 50s by Thursday. Near freezing temperatures are possible by Friday morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s by Friday and Saturday.
