MGCCC Prepares For Postseason Play

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s basketball team will open the MACJC tournament Tuesday against the number one seed East Mississippi Lions at 5:30 from the Curie Coliseum in Scooba. The team lost four of its final six games to end the year, but still boasts an impressive 16-6 record entering the postseason, and one more win will mark the most wins in a single season since 2013. After Thursday’s sophomore night win over Hinds, head coach Hope Adams says it’s been quite the journey to this point, but now that the postseason is here, there’s one goal in mind.