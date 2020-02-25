Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man charged with killing eight people is not testifying at his own trial. Willie Cory Godbolt told the judge Monday that he chose not to appear on the witness stand. Later in the day, Godbolt told his attorneys that he had changed his mind and wanted to testify. But, the judge would not allow it because that part of the trial had passed. A sheriff's deputy and seven other people were shot to death in May 2017. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Closing arguments are set for Tuesday. The case will then go to the jury.